TSA said guns at airports trending upward so far this year

(MGN image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Transportation Security Administration said guns being found at airport checkpoints is trending upward so far this year.

For the first six months of the year, there were 130 guns discovered at North Carolina airports, compared to 128 for the first half of 2022.

The TSA said the Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro airports have all seen significant increases, while notable decreases have been seen at airports in Asheville and Jacksonville.

Here in Eastern Carolina, the TSA said no guns were found at Albert Ellis Airport in Onslow County, compared to five discovered in the first half of 2022. At Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, two guns have been found so far this year, compared to three at the same time last year.

The TSA said no guns have been discovered at Pitt-Greenville Airport in 2023, and none in 2022.

