“They lived:” Family mourns the tragic deaths of brothers killed in Bertie County car crash

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Crystal Craig is trying to fill a void in her heart, as she mourns the deaths of her sons 13-year--old Ayden and 11-year-old Keeton Hawks.

“God choose me to be their mom,” Craig said. “I got to be a part of the life they led here on this earth.”

Troopers say the brothers were killed Sunday afternoon after their father Brandon Hawks’ car hit an SUV head-on on Highway 11 in Bertie County.

The tragic news left the boys’ stepfather Scott Craig wishing they had more time together.

“On the 23rd, it’ll be our anniversary,” Craig said. “I would’ve been their dad for a whole year, didn’t know it’ll be the only year.”

Ayden and Keeton’s lives may have been cut short, but Crystal says they lived it to the fullest.

“They’ve been compared to salt and pepper,” Crystal Craig said. “They work well together, but they each serve their own purpose.”

The purpose was centered around faith. Crystal says Keeton was an aspiring Christian rapper with an energetic spirit. She recently found lyrics to a song Keeton wrote before he died that sums up his life perspective.

“I can tell you something, I’m happy now and that’s my song,” Craig said.

Ayden had his sights set on becoming a pastor. Crystal says he had just returned home last Tuesday from a two-week mission trip in Kenya with his grandfather Michael Blowe.

This was Ayden’s second time going to Africa, which is something Blowe promised Keeton could do next year.

“I told him I loved him and that we’d do it next year,” Blowe said. “He hugged me goodbye, and that’s the last time I saw him.”

Blowe says faith was everything to Ayden.

“He said grandad you’ll never know how much I appreciate you,” Blowe said. “I could never give you words to describe what we’ve done together.”

Crystal believes the boys gave her life new meaning.

“They lit a torch that they’ll pass,” Craig said. “Not just for me or family, but for the world to carry.”

Ayden and Keeton touched many lives, so many that Crystal says there’s a children’s home being built in their honor in Kenya.

She says there will be a celebration of the boys’ lives on Saturday.

Officials say the boys’ father remains in fair condition after being airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center. Troopers say charges are still pending.

