Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Slowly building heat and humidity levels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure continues to cross Virginia through this afternoon and evening, keeping our rain chances at 10% or less further inland, while coastal spots remain at 20%. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon air temperatures reaching the low 90s. Humidity will make those low 90s feel like we are close to 100°, however slightly hotter temperatures will arrive once the high is off the coast. This pattern will likely extend into Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances, air temperatures and humidity will all be on the rise as we approach the coming weekend. Highs in the low to mid 90s over Saturday and Sunday will likely feel like close to 105° thanks to the rise in humidity. This will be dangerous heat for those who are heat sensitive or don’t have access to air conditioning. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be back Friday and recur Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of the following week. Overnight lows will stay hot, only falling to the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS: We are tracking an area of low pressure in the tropics that has a medium chance (50%) of forming into a tropical system over the next seven days. The good news: the low is currently east of Bermuda and is heading deeper into the Atlantic, keeping it well away from the U.S. coastline. The next name up on the list is Don. This low is currently the only system showing tropical potential.

