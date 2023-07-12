Advertise With Us
Pitt launches new optional emergency notification system

Emergency Management officials are encouraging people to sign up
Hyper-Reach is now available for anyone who lives or works in Pitt County.
Hyper-Reach is now available for anyone who lives or works in Pitt County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has announced the launch of Hyper-Reach, a new emergency notification system.

With technology putting the ability to reach thousands of people with a single keystroke as close as the nearest computer, the ability to warn people of local emergency situations, hazards, and threats has never been easier...or quicker.

According to emergency management officials, Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art emergency alert system designed specifically for public safety, It will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.

Officials say that Hyper-Reach sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds, and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an area affected by an emergency by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.

“Our job is to protect the residents of Pitt County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible,” says Randy Gentry, Director, Emergency Management. “We reviewed the major vendors for emergency notification service and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed. We’re excited to launch this new capability.”

Officials say the county plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards as well as emergencies that may require instructions for community members.

“Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll,” says Jimmy Hodges, Deputy Director/9-1-1 Communications.

Anyone who lives or works in Pitt County is encouraged to enroll in the new alert system now by calling or texting “Alert” to 252-347-0170 or online http://hyper-reach.com/ncpittsignup.html.

Alexa users can also get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions.

