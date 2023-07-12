Advertise With Us
Pitt County pursuit ends with arrest in Edgecombe County

Edgecombe deputies say they tracked Williams with a K9 and that Williams surrendered when he heard the dog.(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pursuit that began in Pitt County ended in Edgecombe County with the driver arrested Tuesday.

According to deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to assist the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department when a pursuit they were involved in approached the county line.

Edgecombe deputies said that Israel Williams jumped from the car he was driving and ran from them on foot on Old Market Rd in Fountain, which is in Edgecombe County.

Edgecombe deputies say they tracked Williams with a K9 and that Williams surrendered when he heard the dog.

Williams was arrested and turned over to Pitt County deputies.

