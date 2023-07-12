Advertise With Us
Officials: Surf City drowning this morning

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews in the east say a person drown this morning.

Surf City Fire Department says they were called just after 6 a.m. for a person drowning.

When ocean rescue arrived at the 200 block of North Shore Drive, they say bystanders were performing CPR.

Officials say the crew got the victim out of the water, continued CPR, and provided advanced life support.

The victim did not survive, according to the fire department.

WITN is told no further details are available at this time.

