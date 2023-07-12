Officials: Surf City drowning this morning

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews in the east say a person drown this morning.

Surf City Fire Department says they were called just after 6 a.m. for a person drowning.

When ocean rescue arrived at the 200 block of North Shore Drive, they say bystanders were performing CPR.

Officials say the crew got the victim out of the water, continued CPR, and provided advanced life support.

The victim did not survive, according to the fire department.

WITN is told no further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.