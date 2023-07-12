Advertise With Us
North Carolina House to override multiple vetoed bills today

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lawmakers in our state will vote to veto override multiple bills.

The House of Representatives currently has House Bill 574, Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, and House Bill 808, Gender Transition/Minors on the calendar today for veto override at 2 p.m.

These two bills and a bill that would limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality were vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper last week.

Two other vetoes for House bills regarding Code Council reorganization and various code amendments and Charter School Review Boards are also on the calendar today.

The Senate doesn’t go in until tomorrow morning.

While they don’t have votes scheduled, they can always add them from the floor.

