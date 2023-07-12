Advertise With Us
Mixed reaction on Uptown Greenville becoming Downtown Greenville - again

Greenville residents are split over what to call the heart of the city.
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Reaction is pouring in after Greenville’s central business district re-brands itself for the second time in 15 years from Uptown to Downtown.

On Tuesday, the organization named Uptown Greenville changed its name to Downtown Greenville Partnership.

Shedding a brand that’s been in place since 2008. According to Executive Director Kyle Parker.

“The board really came together and decided that the change needed to be made,” said Parker “It’s been uptown for a while but the majority of the public and things still called it downtown.”

During the 15 years it’s been called Uptown, a lot of businesses added that to their names. Sarah Schroko, the owner of Schroko Hair Studio doesn’t have the word in her brand, but she is frustrated that she wasn’t informed.

“All of the colors are changing, all of the names are changing and I’ve just been told within a minute of seeing you,” said Schroko.

Officials say they’ve been in contact with businesses who have ‘Uptown’ in their name, and it’s nothing folks should worry about.

“We will continue to partner with them to make sure however they want to proceed with it,” Parker. “We are here to help support them as well.”

Downtown Greenville says over the past five years, the business district has welcomed more than 20 new businesses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

