Marines react to vacant Commandant position

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in more than a hundred years, the U.S. Marine Corps is without a Senate-confirmed leader.

General David Berger stepped down as commandant yesterday, and a Republican senator is blocking approval of his successor.

The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in more than a century after

General David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday.

Berger took over as the 38th commandant in July 2019 and is required to leave the job after four years.

General Eric Smith, who is currently the assistant commandant, has been nominated to be the next leader, but can only serve in an acting capacity for the time being because he hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.

It also means he will not have a second-in-command to assist him.

The delay in his promotion is one of more than 200 general and flag officers whose nominations are currently stalled in the Senate due to a hold led by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who disagrees with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to have the Defense Department pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, a retired marine, Robert Rackley, is against Tuberville’s move and of politicians getting involved in the nomination process at all.

“Politics shouldn’t get involved in the military, Rackley said. “The military should pick and choose its own in my opinion.”

Retired Marine Tony Shannon was also surprised the vacant position hasn’t been handed off yet.

“As I came through the Marine Corps, it was always left seat, right seat. Somebody was always ready to take that position. So, yes I am very shocked that seat is vacant.”

As a decision on the next man up continues to be delayed on Capitol Hill,

Rackley hopes a decision is made sooner rather than later.

Nominated General Eric Smith is a highly decorated marine who served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.