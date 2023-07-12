Advertise With Us
Longtime Onslow County educator passes away

Brock Ridge left the school board in 2018, serving the children of Onslow County as a teacher,...
Brock Ridge left the school board in 2018, serving the children of Onslow County as a teacher, coach, and administrator for 56 years(Onslow County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who dedicated his life to education in Onslow County has died.

Onslow County Schools says that Brock Ridge, a former teacher, administrator, and Board of Education member has passed away.

Ridge, who served as the principal of Richlands High School for 23 years, was a graduate of ECU.

According to Onslow County Schools, Ridge began his career as an educator in 1962. Ridge taught 7th grade United States History and high school Industrial Arts, along with coaching both athletics and the debate team.

Ridge moved into school leadership as a guidance counselor and worked as an assistant principal before taking over as principal of Richlands High School in 1973

Onslow County County Schools says that Ridge was their Principal of the Year three times and was named the RJ Reynolds Tech Prep Outstanding State Principal of the Year as well as being the recipient of a Milken National Educator Award.

After retirement, Ridge went on to serve 16 years on the Onslow Board of Education serving until 2018, serving Onslow County’s children for 56 years.

“The news that Mr. Brock Ridge had passed away saddened me more than I can say,” said Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. “Mr. Ridge was a man of great character and integrity. He was a brilliant school administrator and a person from whom I would seek advice during challenging times in my career. It was my privilege to have known and worked with Mr. Ridge over many years. His legacy will forever be etched in the foundation of Onslow County Schools. Rest in peace, my friend.”

