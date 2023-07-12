Greenville mom and son win lottery weeks apart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville family is celebrating two lottery wins in the span of a month.

In the early morning hours of June 15th, 48-year-old Randy Williams of Greenville said he woke up and decided to check his Cash 5 lottery numbers from the night before only to find out he had a $518,774 jackpot waiting for him in Raleigh at lottery headquarters.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” Williams said at the time. “She’s very happy.”

His mother, Peggy Williams, went with him to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim the prize which after required state and federal tax withholdings, netted him $369,627.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, when Williams accompanied his mother to claim her lottery winnings, less then a month after claiming his own.

According to lottery officials Peggy Williams, also of Greenville, won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Williams took home $356,253.

“This is hard to believe,” she said. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

While her son had initially offered to buy her a new house with his winnings, Williams said they decided to use his win to fix up her current home. However, with the second win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all.

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy Williams said.

