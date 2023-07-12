Advertise With Us
Greenville home damaged in morning fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One part of a home in Greenville received major damage by a fire this morning.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said flames were coming out of the house on Holly Street when their first crews arrived.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to Greenville, a truck from the Staton House Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out and there were no injuries in battling the fire.

