Greenville home damaged in morning fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One part of a home in Greenville received major damage by a fire this morning.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said flames were coming out of the house on Holly Street when their first crews arrived.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to Greenville, a truck from the Staton House Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out and there were no injuries in battling the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.