The Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt Greenville Airport are making moves to bring Eastern Carolina more travel growth and connectivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Air travel, a form of transportation many businesses and people rely on.

Jennifer Cargile, LBA Group Business Development Vice President says, “It’s very important. It’s definitely a benefit to have better options than what we currently have. It’s somewhat limited.”

However, air travel isn’t as smooth-sailing as many would hope.

“Availability of times for flight and just not having that easy connection. It’s only through Charlotte and that just delays the travel time,” Cargile told WITN.

The Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt-Greenville Airport are working together to provide more growth and connectivity to Eastern Carolina by launching a survey that both businesses and residents can weigh in on to help make the demand for more reliable and enhanced air services known.

Greenville ENC Alliance CEO and President, Josh Lewis, says “Enhancing our air service will be a determining factor on how well our economy performs in the next ten years. Being able to recruit companies and being able to enhance and support our existing companies and their efforts to expand and bring more folks and bring more connectivity to the region.”

PGV Executive Director, Bill Hopper, also told WITN, “It’s great. We’re going to get some good, hard information that we can take to the airlines and say this is where the demand is. It’s all part of our efforts to improve air service in this community.”

The goal of the survey is to help provide a smoother form of air travel for both businesses and people in ENC.

“To see additional airlines come to our area and more options that would be more beneficial to all of us in the area that travel,” Cargile says.

The Greenville ENC Alliance’s hope moving forward is for all businesses in the area to take the survey and provide honest answers to further the work of getting better options Pitt-Greenville area.

Also in the survey are questions related to transportation on highways and roads to get a better understanding of how those travel options are being utilized.

The survey can be found here and will be open for three weeks until early August.

