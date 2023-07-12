ECU slugger Moylan to sign with New York Yankees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU slugging first baseman Josh Moylan went undrafted but agreed to sign a free agent deal with the New York Yankees Tuesday night ending his career at ECU.

He had one year of eligibility left.

Moylan had a solid season in 2023 for the Pirates hitting .302 with 15 home runs and a conference single-season record 70 RBI.

