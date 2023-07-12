Advertise With Us
ECU ace pitcher Yesavage throws well again for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Pitched four strong innings against Japan on Tuesday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage got the ball for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team against Japan Tuesday night in South Carolina. Trey went 4 innings, allowing 1 run, on 1 hit, with three strikeouts. The U.S. lost 4-3. The friendly series is tied 2-2 with the deciding game on Wednesday night in Charleston, South Carolina.

