Do you know me? Jacksonville police seek man they say may have stolen from Lowes

Police said the theft happened at the Lowe's on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Police said the theft happened at the Lowe's on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole from Lowes on Western Blvd.

Police say the man in the pictures has a distinct limp when he walks and usually wears white or black compression sleeves, a hat, and blue jeans. Police say he drives an older blue Kia Sportage.

If you know the identity of this man please contact Jacksonville Police Detective B. Pagani at 910-938-6411 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

