Do you know me? Jacksonville police seek man they say may have stolen from Lowes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole from Lowes on Western Blvd.

Police say the man in the pictures has a distinct limp when he walks and usually wears white or black compression sleeves, a hat, and blue jeans. Police say he drives an older blue Kia Sportage.

If you know the identity of this man please contact Jacksonville Police Detective B. Pagani at 910-938-6411 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.