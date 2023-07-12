Do you know me? Jacksonville police seek man they say may have stolen from Lowes
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole from Lowes on Western Blvd.
Police say the man in the pictures has a distinct limp when he walks and usually wears white or black compression sleeves, a hat, and blue jeans. Police say he drives an older blue Kia Sportage.
If you know the identity of this man please contact Jacksonville Police Detective B. Pagani at 910-938-6411 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
