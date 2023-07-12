Deputies say roommates dead in murder/suicide

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are dead in what Carteret County deputies are calling a murder/suicide.

It happened Tuesday at a home on Dogwood Drive outside of Cedar Point.

Deputies discovered the two men dead inside the home after getting a call for a welfare check on them.

The shooter has been identified as 84-year-old Michael Bowling. Deputies said he contacted a friend to come get his dog and to call the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe 64-year-old Jack Shaffer, Sr. was shot by his roommate before Bowling turned the gun on himself.

Deputies say the two roommates have not been getting along for the past few weeks.

