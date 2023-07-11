Advertise With Us
Woman charged after deputies find narcotics at license check

Christine Roe
Christine Roe(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is facing multiple charges after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs in her car at a license checkpoint.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Christine Roe showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics at a license check on Goodman Road Saturday.

Deputies say that when Roe got out of her car that they could see narcotic paraphernalia laying out in the open.

Deputies said that Roe became agitated and tried to get back into her car to try to run away, but they were able to arrest her before she could do so.

Roe’s car was searched and deputies say they seized fentanyl, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

When Roe was searched at the Lenoir County Jail, deputies there found more narcotics in her possession.

Roe was charged with resisting, obstructing, or delaying arrest, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a motor vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics in a jail facility.

Roe received a secured bond on all of the charges.

