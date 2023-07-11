Uptown Greenville becomes Downtown Greenville, again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Is it uptown Greenville or downtown Greenville?

That’s been a debate for years about the city’s central business district and now it looks like it’s shifted back...downtown.

Today, the organization Uptown Greenville says it is changing its name to the Downtown Greenville Partnership, shedding a brand that’s been in place since 2008.

The major rebrand comes after two years of internal planning, the group said in a news release.

“The change of direction with the rebrand from Uptown to the Downtown Greenville Partnership was driven by a downtown stakeholder board that focuses on achieving tangible results. Our stakeholder board understands that if Greenville is going to be competitive in recruiting new businesses to our City we have to have a vibrant downtown,” Jim Blount, board chairman.

The group hopes with the change it can connect the community to its downtown merchants. “We want to hyperfocus on three key areas: the events that take place in the district, the continued beautification efforts, and the marketing of the downtown businesses,” said Kyle Parker, executive director.

Downtown Greenville says over the past five years, the business district has seen over $260 million in completed and ongoing projects, and welcoming over 20 new businesses.

