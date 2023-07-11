Advertise With Us
Softball team undefeated in district, state raising money for Babe Ruth World Series

Jamesville 8u softball team
Jamesville 8u softball team(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A softball team is raising money for their trip to Treasure Coast, FL to play in the World Series.

The Jamesville 8u Little League softball team needs to raise money quickly, as the tournament is July 26 through Aug. 4.

The teammates have been setting up lemonade stands at various events to garner attention and business from the public.

You can also help by contributing to their GoFundMe.

Jamesville’s softball 12u team is also heading to Florida to play in the Babe Ruth World Series.

