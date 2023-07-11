‘Sensation’ drops protest to Big Rock tournament results

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A dispute over who won last month’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is over.

The tournament says the owners of ‘Sensation’ have dropped their challenge to ‘Sushi’ being declared the winner.

‘Sensation’ hired a lawyer and officially protested its disqualification.

“After reviewing the tournament rules, the applicable laws and further examination of the blue marlin, we concluded that the tournament properly applied the tournament rules and made the correct decision in disqualifying our 2023 tournament catch,” said Sensation Sportfishing Charters.

‘Sensation’ brought a 619.4-pound marlin in on the last day of the tournament. But Big Rock disqualified the catch, saying two shark bites were found on the first.

Rules say that any mutilation of the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh is a disqualification.

Big Rock organizers officially disqualified ‘Sensation’ the next day, naming ‘Sushi’ the 2023 winner with its 484.5-pound catch.

‘Sensation’ concluded in its statement today congratulating ‘Sushi’ on its win and looks forward to fishing in next year’s tournament.

