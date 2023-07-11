Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing

Northernmost sea turtle nest (so far) at Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. Loggerhead...
Northernmost sea turtle nest (so far) at Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. Loggerhead nest laid on 7/8/23, just south of Ramp 1.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (WITN) - Turtle nesting season is well underway on the Outer Banks with over 200 nests so far found on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to officials with the Nation Seashore, 206 nests have been found along the Outer Banks at just past the halfway point of seas turtle nesting season.

Officials say that last year at this time there were 216 nests on the National Seashore, which puts this year on track to meet or exceed last year’s number of 379 nests.

So far this year there are 191 Loggerhead turtle nests, 11 Green turtle nests, 3 kemp’s Ridley turtle nests, and 1 Leatherback turtle nest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night

Latest News

Uptown Greenville or Downtown Greenville?
Uptown Greenville becomes Downtown Greenville, again
Woman charged after deputies find narcotics at license check
‘Sensation’ drops protest to Big Rock tournament results
Brandon Humphries
Kinston man faces firearm and drug charges