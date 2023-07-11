Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (WITN) - Turtle nesting season is well underway on the Outer Banks with over 200 nests so far found on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to officials with the Nation Seashore, 206 nests have been found along the Outer Banks at just past the halfway point of seas turtle nesting season.

Officials say that last year at this time there were 216 nests on the National Seashore, which puts this year on track to meet or exceed last year’s number of 379 nests.

So far this year there are 191 Loggerhead turtle nests, 11 Green turtle nests, 3 kemp’s Ridley turtle nests, and 1 Leatherback turtle nest.

