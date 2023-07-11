Program teaches kids lifeguard duties and water safety

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle Fire Department educates children and teens on water safety and lifeguard duties with a new program called the Junior Lifeguard Program.

The Crystal Coast is known for its beaches and clear blue water, but some beaches don’t have lifeguards. Emerald Isle Fire Department plans to change that after hosting the Junior Lifeguard Program.

Landon Roberts, a junior lifeguard, shares an experience that changed his perspective on lifeguards. Thankfully, a lifeguard came to his and his mother’s rescue a few moments later.

“One time me and my mom got sucked out in the water and I didn’t know what to do,” said Roberts. “I panicked and grabbed onto her. A guy came to save us, now I know what to do when I am in a rip current.”

The program has children from ages 9 to 17 to learn more about the everyday life of a lifeguard. Emerald Isle Fire Department and the Ocean Rescue Team host the Junior Lifeguard program every year.

“We are getting them equipped to be in the water,” said Emerald Isle Lifeguard Mackenzie McClarney. “We are teaching them different things that we do every day as lifeguards and making sure they have fun.”

The program is a place for individuals to learn more and hone in on their lifeguard abilities. This week is specifically for children ages 9 to 12.

“I look forward to being able to swim in the water and get to learn all the valuable lessons I can,” said Jamie Hassek.

Another camper is also excited about the experiences she will get to enjoy over the next few days.

“I am most excited for the stations, swimming, and all that fun stuff,” said junior lifeguard Abbie Smith.

The program allows different individuals to prepare for their future. The goal of the program is to give children and teens an idea of what being a lifeguard is like.

“The main goal of this junior lifeguard camp is to not only make sure the kids are having fun and teach them skills and water safety,” said McClarney. “But also make them want to become a lifeguard when they turn 18.”

McClarney has been a lifeguard with the fire department for 7 years, and 4 years with the camp. She says what makes her happy during the time of camp.

“The most exciting thing for me is seeing the kids’ excitement and their eagerness to get into the water,” said McClarney. “They are very proactive and that is what we like to see in a lifeguard and it’s great they already have those skills so young.”

One camper already knows this is where she belongs and is excited to enhance her skills.

“I want to experience junior lifeguard things because when I grow older, I am going to start out being a lifeguard,” said Smith.

The program is three days a week for three weeks. From June 10-13th, the lessons for 9 to 12-year-olds take place. June 17-20th is when 13 to 17-year-olds train and have more intermediate lessons. June 27-30th the second group of 9 to 12-year-olds start again. while next week is 13 to 17-year-olds with more intermediate lessons.

Everyone who finished the camp receives a certificate of completion. The camp takes place every year around the same time.

