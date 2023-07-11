Advertise With Us
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $1.2 billion

Powerball $725 million jackpot, Mega Millions $500 million jackpot
Powerball $725 million jackpot, Mega Millions $500 million jackpot(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two popular lottery jackpots continue to grow beyond a billion dollars with no winner yet.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Powerball’s and Mega Millions jackpots have exceeded $1.2 billion after several drawings with no winner.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth $500 million and Wednesday’s Powerball is $725 million, which is the seventh-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

“We have seen lots of great wins recently in both games and we would love to see a jackpot win happen in North Carolina this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the North Carolina Lottery. “Just make sure you know your odds and play smart. Good luck to everyone going for these huge jackpots.”

