Police say both drivers impaired in crash that killed Rocky Mount woman

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Both drivers are facing charges in a deadly crash that happened last month in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police say 42-year-old Linda Green was killed in a two-vehicle crash on South Church Street back on June 18th.

Four others were injured in the 2:24 a.m. accident.

After reconstructing the crash, police ended up charging both drivers.

Naomi Green, 27, was charged with DWI, driving while license revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, and speeding. Police said the other driver, 18-year-old Frank White V, was driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, unsafe movement, and driving by a person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol.

The Green women were in the same vehicle, according to police, who could not say if the two were related or not.

