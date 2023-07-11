Onslow County community pool closer following favorable vote by Board of Education

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County get your swim caps and goggles ready because you soon could be splashing in your very own public pool, following a vote by the Board of Education.

“This has been an unbelievably difficult decision,” said Board of Education Chairman, Ken Reddic.

Board members voted 4-3 in favor of a memorandum of understanding Monday night. The nail-biting decision was essentially their commitment to contribute $3 million towards a proposed $14 million budget for the New River YMCA Aquatic Center.

Reddic believes a community pool will be game-changing.

“Swimming is a sport, and it deserves as much attention as any other sports,” Reddic said.

Tammy Cassell hopes building the massive facility in Onslow County will stop kids from having to scrounge for pool time like her son did.

“Our son had to get up at four in the morning and drive to Morehead City when he was in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade,” Cassell said.

Some feel the community pool isn’t vital, but people like Cassell believe it’ll give kids access they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“You need to be familiar and comfortable in water,” Cassell said. “The earlier, the better off all kids are.”

The Board of Education joins the Jacksonville City Council and County Commissioners, as they’ve all now voted in favor of giving their individual $3 million.

The YMCA Chairman says they’re now waiting for the proposed budget to be approved by state legislators.

The Chairman also says the plan is to have construction begin in the first quarter of next year.

