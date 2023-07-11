Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Onslow County community pool closer following favorable vote by Board of Education

Community pool approval 1 step closer-Onslow County
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County get your swim caps and goggles ready because you soon could be splashing in your very own public pool, following a vote by the Board of Education.

“This has been an unbelievably difficult decision,” said Board of Education Chairman, Ken Reddic.

Board members voted 4-3 in favor of a memorandum of understanding Monday night. The nail-biting decision was essentially their commitment to contribute $3 million towards a proposed $14 million budget for the New River YMCA Aquatic Center.

Reddic believes a community pool will be game-changing.

“Swimming is a sport, and it deserves as much attention as any other sports,” Reddic said.

Tammy Cassell hopes building the massive facility in Onslow County will stop kids from having to scrounge for pool time like her son did.

“Our son had to get up at four in the morning and drive to Morehead City when he was in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade,” Cassell said.

Some feel the community pool isn’t vital, but people like Cassell believe it’ll give kids access they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“You need to be familiar and comfortable in water,” Cassell said. “The earlier, the better off all kids are.”

The Board of Education joins the Jacksonville City Council and County Commissioners, as they’ve all now voted in favor of giving their individual $3 million.

The YMCA Chairman says they’re now waiting for the proposed budget to be approved by state legislators.

The Chairman also says the plan is to have construction begin in the first quarter of next year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night

Latest News

Community pool approval 1 step closer-Onslow County
Easter Seals
Eaterseals UCP starts a program to help intellectual and developmental disabilities
File image
Carteret County sheriff’s office to host internet safety presentation
Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years