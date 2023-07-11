Advertise With Us
Nash County man wins $1 million lottery with second-chance drawing

200X The Cash game tickets
200X The Cash game tickets(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is celebrating a $1 million top prize win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Michael McGee of Rocky Mount tried his luck with a 200X The Cash ticket and won during the second-chance drawing for $1 million.

McGee won the top prize during this most recent drawing which marked the third of four drawings. The final drawing date has not been scheduled, but there are still prizes available.

