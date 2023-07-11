Nash County man wins $1 million lottery with second-chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is celebrating a $1 million top prize win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Michael McGee of Rocky Mount tried his luck with a 200X The Cash ticket and won during the second-chance drawing for $1 million.

McGee won the top prize during this most recent drawing which marked the third of four drawings. The final drawing date has not been scheduled, but there are still prizes available.

