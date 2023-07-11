Advertise With Us
Lenoir County intersection converting to all-way stop

The four-way stop will be activated this week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County intersection just outside of Kinston is being converted to an all-way stop.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will convert the intersection of Industrial Drive and Sanderson Way on Thursday. Currently, drivers on Sanderson Way do not have to stop.

One of the Industrial Drive sides of the intersection is the entrance to the Sanderson Farms Processing Plant.

As part of the change, crews will remove the existing signal heads and replace them with single red flashers in all four directions.

According to NCDOT, an all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

