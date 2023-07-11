Kinston man faces firearm and drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs and a gun at his home.

According to deputies, Brandon Humphreys of Kinston was arrested Friday after detectives searched his home as part of a narcotics investigation.

Deputies say the Kinston police department also took part in the raid.

During the raid, deputies say they seized marijuana and a firearm, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Humphres and charged him with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humphreys was taken to the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

