Kinston man faces firearm and drug charges

Brandon Humphries
Brandon Humphries(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs and a gun at his home.

According to deputies, Brandon Humphreys of Kinston was arrested Friday after detectives searched his home as part of a narcotics investigation.

Deputies say the Kinston police department also took part in the raid.

During the raid, deputies say they seized marijuana and a firearm, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Humphres and charged him with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humphreys was taken to the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

