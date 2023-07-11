Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem selected by Marlins in 10th round of MLB Draft

Becomes 21st NC A&T player taken in MLB Draft all time
NC A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem
NC A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem was taken in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Meachem playing for North Carolina A & T in college became the program’s 21st player drafted all-time.

Xavier competed at the MLB Draft combine last month. He also earned a spot on the USA Collegiate National Team.

He made 44 appearances over his three seasons there he went 5 and 10. Xavier had 165 strikeouts to 65 walks over 97 innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night

Latest News

ECU pitcher Tyler Bradt
ECU pitcher Tyler Bradt taken by St. Louis Cardinals in 16th round of MLB Draft
‘Sensation’ drops protest to Big Rock tournament results
‘Sensation’ drops protest to Big Rock tournament results
Softball team undefeated in district, state raising money for Babe Ruth World Series
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
ECU head football coach Mike Houston adds Thompson to staff