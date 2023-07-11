Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem selected by Marlins in 10th round of MLB Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem was taken in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Congratulations to Xavier Meachem on being the 293rd pick in the 10th round of the #MLBDraft by the @Marlins ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TLgbiR2RKK — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) July 10, 2023

Meachem playing for North Carolina A & T in college became the program’s 21st player drafted all-time.

Xavier competed at the MLB Draft combine last month. He also earned a spot on the USA Collegiate National Team.

He made 44 appearances over his three seasons there he went 5 and 10. Xavier had 165 strikeouts to 65 walks over 97 innings pitched.

