Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem selected by Marlins in 10th round of MLB Draft
Becomes 21st NC A&T player taken in MLB Draft all time
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem was taken in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Meachem playing for North Carolina A & T in college became the program’s 21st player drafted all-time.
Xavier competed at the MLB Draft combine last month. He also earned a spot on the USA Collegiate National Team.
He made 44 appearances over his three seasons there he went 5 and 10. Xavier had 165 strikeouts to 65 walks over 97 innings pitched.
