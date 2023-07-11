Family is concerned for their health after ongoing sewage issues

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WITN) - A mobile home park here in the east has had ongoing sewer issues, according to the tenants, and after no progress with solving the issue, they say something more needs to be done.

Sewage and sewage water were backed up in the tub and in the toilet in the bathroom of Justin Cerasani’s mobile home where he lives with his pregnant wife and two kids, one with special needs.

“Health, my stepson is autistic. He puts his hands on everything, always in his mouth, he always put his mouth on things like if he gets ahold of that he’s gonna get hepatitis or worse, he could get really sick,” said Cerasani

Cerasani said every few hours last night, he had to get a bucket and dump all the sewer water outside that was filling up in the bathtub and toilet.

“This is the worst it’s been I’ve never had it overflow into my house,” said Cerasani.

While having to sleep in the middle of their homes last night, away from their bathrooms.

“We had to put my bedroom out here and the mattress out here, and I had my stepson sleep out here with my fiancé on the floor,” said Cerasani.

Cerasani said that he was told the landowner has been warned about the problem. We reached out to the Duplin County Health Director, who confirmed with WITN that their agency is involved in this situation and that the landowner has received a violation notice from them.

The problem isn’t just inside the mobile homes. It’s outside as well, where the ground is wet. This just adds to the concerns for Cerasani and his kids.

“She’s touching stuff, and some of the bacteria gets into her, and it gets in her mouth or a cut it could cause an infection, it could cause harm to my daughter that’s on the way,” said Cerasani.

WITN has also reached out to the landowner three times, regarding the sewer issue but only spoke to her assistant, who said she could not speak to any matter.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.