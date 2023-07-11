Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Family is concerned for their health after ongoing sewage issues

Family is concerned for their health after ongoing sewage issues
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WITN) - A mobile home park here in the east has had ongoing sewer issues, according to the tenants, and after no progress with solving the issue, they say something more needs to be done.

Sewage and sewage water were backed up in the tub and in the toilet in the bathroom of Justin Cerasani’s mobile home where he lives with his pregnant wife and two kids, one with special needs.

“Health, my stepson is autistic. He puts his hands on everything, always in his mouth, he always put his mouth on things like if he gets ahold of that he’s gonna get hepatitis or worse, he could get really sick,” said Cerasani

Cerasani said every few hours last night, he had to get a bucket and dump all the sewer water outside that was filling up in the bathtub and toilet.

“This is the worst it’s been I’ve never had it overflow into my house,” said Cerasani.

While having to sleep in the middle of their homes last night, away from their bathrooms.

“We had to put my bedroom out here and the mattress out here, and I had my stepson sleep out here with my fiancé on the floor,” said Cerasani.

Cerasani said that he was told the landowner has been warned about the problem. We reached out to the Duplin County Health Director, who confirmed with WITN that their agency is involved in this situation and that the landowner has received a violation notice from them.

The problem isn’t just inside the mobile homes. It’s outside as well, where the ground is wet. This just adds to the concerns for Cerasani and his kids.

“She’s touching stuff, and some of the bacteria gets into her, and it gets in her mouth or a cut it could cause an infection, it could cause harm to my daughter that’s on the way,” said Cerasani.

WITN has also reached out to the landowner three times, regarding the sewer issue but only spoke to her assistant, who said she could not speak to any matter.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night

Latest News

children from ages 9 to 12 participate in events that prepare them to become a lifeguard.
Program teaches kids lifeguard duties and water safety
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake a
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $1.2 billion
Baby Chimpanzee makes debut at the North Carolina Zoo