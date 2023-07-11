ECU pitcher Tyler Bradt taken by St. Louis Cardinals in 16th round of MLB Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) - East Carolina RHP Tyler Bradt was selected in the 16th round (pick 485) of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals. He represents the 22nd Pirate draft pick under head coach Cliff Godwin.

Bradt, who transferred to ECU from VMI before the 2023 campaign, appeared in 18 games out of the bullpen, striking out 23 batters in 16.2 innings of work. He registered multiple strikeouts in seven contests, including a season-high three in games versus George Washington, Campbell and Liberty.

Bradt began his collegiate career in the rotation at VMI where he registered 104 strikeouts in 111.2 innings and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team.

