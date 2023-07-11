ECU Health North & Roanoke-Chowan recertified as primary stroke centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two ECU Health hospitals continue to be recognized for their service to Eastern Carolina patients.

The ECU Health North and Roanoke-Chowan hospitals have been recertified by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association as a primary stroke centers.

ECU Health reports that strokes are a leading cause of death or life of long-term disabilities in North Carolina. It is because of this, the hospital system says that the hospitals’ readiness and high-quality care warrant their certification

“I am grateful to our team members across all levels and services for their commitment and diligent work that allows ECU Health North to continue to be designated a primary stroke center,” said Jason Harrell, president of ECU Health North Hospital. “Providing high-quality stroke care close to home is central to our mission of improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. We are proud to be part of the top-notch neurological services provided at ECU Health across the region, which includes a strong network of expert stroke care.”

