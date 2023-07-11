Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU Health North & Roanoke-Chowan recertified as primary stroke centers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two ECU Health hospitals continue to be recognized for their service to Eastern Carolina patients.

The ECU Health North and Roanoke-Chowan hospitals have been recertified by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association as a primary stroke centers.

ECU Health reports that strokes are a leading cause of death or life of long-term disabilities in North Carolina. It is because of this, the hospital system says that the hospitals’ readiness and high-quality care warrant their certification

“I am grateful to our team members across all levels and services for their commitment and diligent work that allows ECU Health North to continue to be designated a primary stroke center,” said Jason Harrell, president of ECU Health North Hospital. “Providing high-quality stroke care close to home is central to our mission of improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. We are proud to be part of the top-notch neurological services provided at ECU Health across the region, which includes a strong network of expert stroke care.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night

Latest News

ECU Health hosting 11th Mental Health Expo today
CarolinaEast Nurses reflecting on work through the pandemic.
“We’re still here” health professionals reflect at end of public health emergency
Pitt County Alzheimer’s community listening session happening today
Carteret County hosting medication disposal on April 22