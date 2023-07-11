Eaterseals UCP starts a program to help intellectual and developmental disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Easterseals UCP started a program in Onslow County called EMPOWER for children and adults.

The program is a place for children and adults to learn responsibility, have a routine, and be around people who they connect with.

Thelma Bell moved to Jacksonville with her husband and son to retire. Her son, Joe, started at Easterseals UCP on June 1 when the new building in Jacksonville opened.

“This program means everything to this family,” said Bell. “My son is 41 years old - he’s been in a program since he’s been three, so I had no clue that the programs vary from state to state.”

“This program is a great thing,” said Bell. “He has friends. He goes outside. He has a schedule. We couldn’t live without it, we really could not.”

Though Bell sees improvements every day, it was not always like this when it comes to Joe’s behavior.

“He sat and played Wii,” said Bell. “We did what we could with him because right after we moved down here, I was diagnosed with cancer. We battled that for a couple of years, which took away from what we could with him. It was just ugly. He was having meltdowns and temper tantrums. He was just so depressed.”

Easterseals UCP is more than a program but is a place for people to feel like themselves. This is the first program and facility to help children and adults.

“There was nothing,” said Angel Deschaine, program manager. “This is the first of this kind to serve the population that we serve here in Jacksonville and Onslow County.”

The program is not just for children, but parents too. Deschaine shares how the program is beneficial for parents.

“This gives parents the freedom to have a 9 to 5 job because they can come here after school,” said Deschaine.

Bell describes this program as a gift that keeps on giving. She stayed hopeful that there was a place for her son to be around people like him.

“I can’t tell you how much it means,” said Bell. “I know it’s going to mean so much to other people I mean parents are not invincible.”

Deschaine shared information with WITN that there will be a new program starting soon called Transition into Independent Living, which will help adults in the program learn how to live on their own.

