Baby Chimpanzee makes debut at the North Carolina Zoo

The baby girl was born on July 1st.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo’s chimpanzee troop has a brand new addition.

According to zoo officials, an 11-year-old chimpanzee named Genie gave birth to a healthy baby girl on July 1st.

“Genie is doing so well being a first-time mom,” said North Carolina Zoo animal keeper Sarah Himmelspach. “Genie’s childcare practice with her little brother Obi is definitely coming in handy. The baby girl is so strong and holding on tight whenever mom moves. Little girl’s uncle Obi has been very curious but respectful as mom and baby get more comfortable with the rest of the troop.”

This is the seventh chimp birth at the North Carolina Zoo since 2010, making the Zoo the most successful Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo for breeding chimps.

With the new baby, the Zoo’s troop now consists of 17 chimpanzees – females Gigi, Amy, Ebi, Gari, Genie, Gerre, Ruby, Tammy, Asha, and the new infant; males – Jonathan, Lance, Sokoto, Kendall, Gus and Obi and a recently born male infant.

Chimps have an average life span of 35-40 years in zoos.

The North Carolina Zoo Society members will vote on the baby chimpanzee’s name in the upcoming weeks.

