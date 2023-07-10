Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Builds Back This Week

Highs Reach the Mid-90s with Heat Index in the 100s This Week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today was nice but it won’t last. Sunshine returns over the next few days to put highs back in the 90s. Heat index should stay around or below 100°F for now. If you’re sick of the rain, rain chances look very low the next few days.

By Friday, our highs start to hit 93-95°F. That could help push the heat index up to 105°F. Heat advisories are possible through the weekend. As for rain chances, we’ll likely see a return to daily scattered storms over the weekend as well. Tropics remain quiet. A disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic could become Don as it moves away from North Carolina and the US.

