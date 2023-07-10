Advertise With Us
You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

