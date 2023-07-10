Advertise With Us
Two kids dead after fatal car crash in Bertie County

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two boys are dead after a car crash in Bertie County.

Sergeant Jason Williams with the Highway Patrol says the boys were 11 and 13-years-old.

Williams told WITN the accident happened Sunday on Highway 11, North of Lewiston. He says a 2001 Nissan Sentra, that both boys were in, crossed the center line and struck a 2022 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The boys who were in the Nissan Sentra were pronounced dead at the scene. Williams says one of the boys was ejected from the vehicle and the other was trapped when emergency officials got to the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The NC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash.

