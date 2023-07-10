Advertise With Us
Tar Heel Little League wins State 9-11 Championship

Will compete at Tournament of State Champions later this month
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League All-Star team won the 9-11-year-old North Carolina State Tournament on Monday morning with a 7-4 win over Wilson City Little League.

It’s Tar Heel’s fifth 9-11 year old state championship. They won in 2010, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023.

Members of the team include Easton Meadows, Haiden Simo, Brayden Winfield, Grayson Gibson, Jackson Jabs, Conner Senatore, Evan Goldstein, Mason Williams, Logan Kendrick, Tilghman Dody, Cannon Warren, Rob Rhodes, manager Jeff Stallings, assistant coach Doug Warren, and assistant coach Bryant Cooke.

Tar Heel advances to the 9-11 year old Tournament of State Champions starting July 29th at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson, N.C. 

There is no World Series for this age division.

