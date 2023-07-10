Students attend the first ACE Academy of 2023

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Monday kicked off Lenoir County’s 2023 Aviation Career Education Academy

“It’s really fun it’s like an awesome experience, and you can like do it every year. It’s awesome,” said 7th grader, Olivia Conner.

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation hosts the program, awarding 3,000 dollars to ten airports across the state. Giving middle and high school students the chance to learn about aviation history and future career paths throughout the four-day camp.

“A lot of what we do as with workforce development and trying to get people excited about the fact that there are so many jobs that we can do in aviation,” said Sarah Williams, NC DOT’s Aviation Program Coordinator.

About 40 kids will come through the program in Lenoir County this year with the chance to explore the Kinston Regional Jetport, fly drones, and learn how to progress in an aviation-related career.

“We just love opening up the center for the high school and middle school kids, so hopefully, get excited about their futures,” said Lenoir Community College’s Dean of Workforce Development.

Brooks Harrell, an 8th grader who wants to join the Airforce said he enjoys already learning the tools he may need later in life.

“It’s just nice skills to learn, and if you dig in and get interested and join the camp when you were younger, you could’ve been missing out on a lot,” said Harrell.

The camp will last until July 13th with some other days including presentations from the NC Forest Service, Flyexclusive, and The Kinston Regional Jetport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Fleet

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation also awarded a grant to the Washington-Warren Airport for the ACE Academy.

