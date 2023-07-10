Sports Spotlight: From Tanzania to Kinston to Greenville United FC Makoko has overcome more than moves to contribute

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United FC is in its first season in the National Premier Soccer League. They have yet to lose a game. They clinched a playoff spot at home on Friday night and a J.H. Rose product has been part of that success. We feature Jonathan Makoko in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My dad won an immigration lottery ticket to come to Kinston. He came to Kinston first. Left me and my mom in Tanzania,” Greenville United FC midfielder Jonathan Makoko, “Then he worked hard, very hard, to get me and my mom a plane ticket to come to the U.S.”

Greenville United’s Jonathan Makoko’s journey in the East started in Kinston and his family moved to Greenville where he played soccer at J.H. Rose. Soccer has always been his thing.

“I’ve always played. Ever since I could walk when I was in Tanzania I played with my cousins and with my friends,” says Makoko, “Even when I moved here I would play too. That’s the only sport I really played.”

It has been a tough season for Jonathan. He had surgery on his arm when he was younger. It didn’t go right and after years of not being able to bend it properly, it swelled up on him big time this year.

“I’ve been out for so long. I’ve been out for two months. I had a bone infection in my arm and I had two surgeries back to back in two months. I was in and out of the hospital for the whole season,” says Jonathan, “I had a pick line inside me and all the way into my chest. I’m still recovering. My bone is healing. I’m taking pills now for antibiotics.”

He just returned two games ago and played limited minutes. Makoko had a huge contribution on Friday though as he scored the goal that broke the scoreless tie and ignited the fire in his team to victory.

“To come back two games in and help the team like this, it means a lot to me,” says Makoko.

From Tanzania to the East, through surgeries and infection, Makoko is certainly a player to look up to. He says it’s the best part of being on Greenville United as they build something bigger than soccer here.

“It means a lot representing and also something towards for the kids to look up to in the future,” says Makoko.

Jonathan says his injury has inspired him to become a nurse and now hopes to be a doctor. At school he is finishing up his degree at ECU.

Greenville United FC plays its final match at Virginia Dream FC this coming Saturday.

