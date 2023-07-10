Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet evening ahead; More isolated storms along the coast Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A powerful cluster of storms associated with a cold front moved across the area earlier this evening, causing torrential downpours, lightning and several reports of damaging winds across the area. While we did have active weather earlier, it will remain quiet for this evening as winds will become light and variable, and temperatures continue to drop to the lower 70s.

Heading out the door for your Monday, we will start off on a quiet and cloudy note. Temperatures will gradually heat up from the 70s to the lower 80s. With increasing clouds across the area, it will help to keep the atmosphere a bit more stabilized further inland. Along the coast, the heating of the day will help to usher in a sea breeze, potentially leading to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

These storms will not only offer the potential for flooding but also have a chance for gusty winds, lightning and downpours. Once the front clears the area, high pressure should sponsor lower rain chances and hotter temperatures.

Air temperatures will be able to reach the low to middle 90s by mid to late week.

