Reactions from ENC about new social media, Threads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The new Twitter or just another social media app? Those here in the east are reacting to the new Meta app, Threads.

“Honestly, I kind of think it’s a good idea cause, personally, I think Twitter is kind of way out there. Elon’s adding all these new things, making you pay a lot more, and it’s not the social media thought it was like 20 years ago,” said Maggie Shostak, a Greenville resident.

On Wednesday, the new social media platform, Threads, hit the app store. It now seems to be rivaling Twitter.

“Like the next big Twitter alternative, which like I kind of hope they do because Twitter is kinda getting a little weird,” said Talia Ennis, a Greenville resident.

Threads, which is powered by Meta, allows users to scroll, viewing text limited posted to 500 characters. However, it allows those to add photos and videos, and it also includes features such as liking, commenting, and reposting.

Now with the future of Twitter in limbo, users seem to be hopping on board with Threads.

“I think I will download it and see what the side is like, and if I like it, I’ll keep it. I mean, I’ll probably not go on Twitter as much. I don’t go on Twitter as much as I used to,” said Shostak.

With hopes it can just be another way for individuals to express themselves and make their voices heard.

“It’s also a good place to get your thoughts out there and be heard or at least feel like you’re being heard, and I think thread might be an opportunity for people that haven’t been able to get their voice out to get it out to the public,” said Shostak.

Users who want to join Threads can connect it to their already active Instagram account.

At the moment, you can deactivate your Threads account, but the only way to fully delete it is to delete your Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.