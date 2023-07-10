Advertise With Us
POLICE: Three teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Kinston

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Early Sunday morning three teenagers were shot when gunshots rang out as a party was ending, according to officials.

Kinston Police Department says two 19-year-old boys and a 15-year-old teen are at ECU Health Medical Center suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Officials say just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were patrolling the 1610 North Queen Street area for a large gathering of people that had a reputation to get violent.

Officers say as the party was ending, they heard about 50 gunshots. Soon after, they say they found one person shot and got reports that others showed up at UNC Lenoir with gunshot wounds.

The three victims were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. The police department says investigators are working with all three teenagers and witnesses to find the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or the call the Kinston Police Department’s tip line at 252-939-4020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

