Peppers, Muhammad to be inducted into Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will induct defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor.

The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium during halftime of the Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.

Peppers, the No. 2 pick in 2002 draft, played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Panthers and was selected to the league’s All-Decade Team in the 2000s and 2010s. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and ranks fourth in NFL history with 159 1/2 sacks, finishing in the top 10 in the league in sacks six times. He remains the only player in league history with at least 150 and 10 interceptions.

Peppers was a standout at both the University of North Carolina and Southern Nash High School.

Muhammad spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons with Carolina and was chosen All-Pro in 2004. He remains second in franchise history with 696 receptions, 9,255 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns behind only Steve Smith Sr. Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl 38 against New England, setting a record for the longest catch in Super Bowl history.

Both are Walter Payton Man of the Year award team winners.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a release.

Peppers and Muhammad join previous members in the Hall of Honor, including former team president Mike McCormack in 1997, linebacker Sam Mills in 1998, the team’s PSL owners in 2004, and Smith, quarterback Jake Delhomme, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, and tight end Wesley Walls in 2019

