Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In an effort to promote highway safety, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is having some fun on social media.

This afternoon, the state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.

One reminded drivers that the left lane was for passing and the right lane for cruising. Others pointed out there are blinkers on all vehicles that should be used.

“Let’s be real, when y’all take it up on your own to spread the word of traffic safety, it’s a win,” the DOT said in its post.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
Emerald Isle man barricaded in hotel room in custody
Man removed from Emerald Isle hotel by Carteret County law enforcement taken into custody
Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection

Latest News

Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two brothers killed, father injured in Bertie County crash
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others injured following Kinston shooting
The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Mobile home ‘total loss’ after fire Sunday night