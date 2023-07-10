Advertise With Us
New Lenoir County student aviation and engineering program kicks off today

(April Pupp | WSAW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new Eastern Carolina initiative hopes to inspire students to pursue careers that send people into the skies.

The first-ever first 2023 Ace Academy will kick off today.

Middle and high school students will take part in activities that are to inspire them about career opportunities in the aviation and aerospace industries.

The events are in partnership with Kinston Regional Jetport, the North Carolina Department of Transportation division of the Aviation Career Education Academy Program, and Lenoir County Public Schools.

The academy will begin today and will last until Thursday, July 13.

It will start at 8 a.m. and go to 1 p.m. in the afternoon on a daily basis.

