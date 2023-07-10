Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two kids dead after fatal car crash in Bertie County
Emerald Isle man barricaded in hotel room in custody
Man removed from Emerald Isle hotel by Carteret County law enforcement taken into custody
Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Sections of Duplin County roads to close for two weeks today for upgrades
New Lenoir County student aviation and engineering program kicks off today
Mobile home destroyed by fire