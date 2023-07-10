Advertise With Us
Martin Community Foundation grants $2,600 to county organizations

Martin County Community Foundation logo(Martin Count Community Foundation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County Community Foundation has awarded $2,680 in grants to organizations in the county.

The foundation says it is a yearly practice to grant from the endowment funds back into the community.

The grants went to the following organizations in Martin County:

  • $1,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for Formula for Impact (Martin County members)
  • $500 to North Carolina Symphony for music discovery for Martin County students
  • $1,180 to The Future Belongs to You Foundation for HOPE program

“These organizations are valued members of our community,” said Chase Conner, advisory board president of the Martin County Community Foundation. “We’re happy to provide financial support to them.”

