Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Greenville man murdered outside a gym on July 4th.

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just after midnight Tuesday.

At first, police listed the 21-year-old man’s death as suspicious, but an autopsy found that he had been shot.

Police have yet to make an arrest in Harrison’s death and his family is asking for people to come forward who may know something.

Harrison’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Faith Assembly Church on Corey Road, while the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Service.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.