Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just after midnight Tuesday.(Family submitted photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Greenville man murdered outside a gym on July 4th.

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just after midnight Tuesday.

At first, police listed the 21-year-old man’s death as suspicious, but an autopsy found that he had been shot.

Police have yet to make an arrest in Harrison’s death and his family is asking for people to come forward who may know something.

Harrison’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Faith Assembly Church on Corey Road, while the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Service.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Two boys dead in Bertie County car crash
Two kids dead after fatal car crash in Bertie County
Emerald Isle man barricaded in hotel room in custody
Man removed from Emerald Isle hotel by Carteret County law enforcement taken into custody
Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection

Latest News

One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others remain at ECU Health following Kinston shooting
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
One teen critical at Chapel Hill, two others remain at ECU Health following Kinston shooting
Business damaged by EF-1 remains closed
Martin County Community Foundation logo
Martin Community Foundation grants $2,600 to county organizations